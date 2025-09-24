Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education
Abhay K's new book 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World' launches at an event in Delhi, celebrating the virtues of the ancient Nalanda University and its relevance to contemporary education, aligning its principles with India's National Education Policy 2020.
- Country:
- India
The ancient university of Nalanda, celebrated as the intellectual epicenter of Asia, took center stage once again at the Vivekananda International Foundation in Delhi. The occasion was the launch of 'Nalanda: How It Changed the World,' the latest work by poet-diplomat Abhay K.
Attendees including academics, students, and literature enthusiasts gathered to delve into the rich legacy of this historic seat of learning. Abhay K's book chronicles Nalanda's evolution from a 5th-century Buddhist Mahavihara to its tragic fall in the 12th century, while posing an important modern question: what would reviving Nalanda's spirit entail today?
The author emphasizes six core principles that distinguished Nalanda: unparalleled knowledge infrastructure, a diverse student body, accessibility based on merit, strong patronage, and an educational mission focused on human flourishing. These elements, Abhay K argues, align closely with the aims of India's National Education Policy 2020, making the book a bridge between history and current educational challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's president Zelenskyy says the world is in 'the most destructive arms race in history', reports AP.
Afghan Women Refugees to Make Sporting History in UAE
Mustafizur Rahman Poised for T20 History Against India in Asia Cup
Recrafting History: Delhi University's New Initiative to Rediscover Roots
Botswana Makes History with Thrilling 4x400 Relay Victory