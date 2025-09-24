Left Menu

High Court Halts Ticket Price Hike for Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'

The Telangana High Court has suspended a state government's order allowing a ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan's film 'OG'. This decision comes in response to a petition challenging the hike, aimed at high-budget films. The movie, set against a backdrop of gang wars, stars Emraan Hashmi and other notable actors.

The Telangana High Court has imposed a significant setback to the Pawan Kalyan starrer 'OG' by suspending the state government's order permitting a ticket price increase. This decision follows a petition from Barla Mallesh Yadav, who opposed the hike intended for special film shows.

The petition challenged a memo from the Principal Secretary Home, Telangana, permitting cinema ticket hikes by Rs 100 in single-screen theatres and Rs 50 in multiplexes. Barla Mallesh Yadav highlighted the violation of Government Order 120 and court judgments against such policies.

The surge in ticket pricing is controversial but intended to help recoup production costs for high-budget films. Meanwhile, the 'OG' trailer, depicting gang wars in Mumbai, generated anticipation among fans. With a release date set for September 25, 2025, the film promises thrilling content and notable performances.

