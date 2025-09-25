Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Claudia Cardinale, Tunisian-born star of Italian cinema dies at age 87

Claudia Cardinale, a glamorous symbol of post-war Italian cinema who enjoyed a long and varied acting career on film and in the theatre, has died at age 87, according to AFP and other French media. Raised in Tunisia to a family of Sicilian origin, Cardinale's introduction to the movie world came in 1957 after she won a beauty contest in Tunis and was rewarded with a trip to the Venice film festival.

Jimmy Kimmel defends free speech as he returns to late-night television from suspension

Jimmy Kimmel returned to U.S. late-night television on Tuesday defending political satire against Trump administration "bullying", six days after his on-air remarks about the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk led Walt Disney to suspend his show. Disney's decision to cut short Kimmel's exile for comments it initially labeled as "ill-timed" and "insensitive" marked a high-profile act of corporate defiance in the face of Trump's escalating crackdown on perceived enemies in the media through litigation and regulatory threats.

Missouri woman sentenced for trying to steal Graceland from Elvis Presley's family

A Missouri woman was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for scheming to defraud the family of singer Elvis Presley of millions of dollars and steal their ownership interest in Presley's iconic Graceland estate, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. The department said in a written statement that U.S. District Court Judge John Fowlkes in Memphis sentenced Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, to four years and nine months in federal prison on Tuesday. Findley, who had faced up to 20 years in prison, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in February.

Disney should shut down ABC and transfer content to streaming, brokerage says

Walt Disney should shut down the ABC network rather than sell it and transfer the channel's content to its streaming platforms to lower regulatory risks and unlock higher valuation, brokerage Needham wrote in a client note on Tuesday. The recent "FCC intervention has made owning broadcasting licenses too expensive and too volatile for Disney shareholders, in our view," the brokerage said.

Nexstar, Sinclair will not resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Two major U.S. broadcast station owners said they will not resume airing "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday on their ABC affiliates and will instead run other programming, after ABC parent Walt Disney said on Monday that it will resume broadcasting the late-night talk show. Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcasting said they will not resume screening the show on their 70 owned and partner ABC stations, which are more than 25% of the roughly 250 ABC affiliates nationwide. The two companies reach about 23% of U.S. households.

Jimmy Kimmel returns from suspension, late-night show reaches ratings high

Millions of people tuned in to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday to watch the host's return to late-night television after a nearly week-long suspension, propelling the show to a 10-year ratings high among adult viewers, ABC said. The network said 6.26 million viewers watched Kimmel as he used sincerity and humor to thank his supporters while addressing remarks he made on September 15 about the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

