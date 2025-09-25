Left Menu

Dignitaries Visit and Inaugurate New Pilgrim Facilities at Tirumala

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala and inaugurated the Pilgrims Amenities Complex-5, designed to accommodate 4,000 devotees. The new facility includes 16 dormitories, 2,400 lockers, and 24-hour hot water.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the sacred Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Thursday, offering prayers alongside numerous devotees.

The significant event also saw the inauguration of the new Pilgrims Amenities Complex – 5, an enhancement to the temple's offerings, providing shelter and amenities for 4,000 pilgrims. The facility was constructed at a cost of Rs 102 crore.

Adorned with 16 dormitories, 2,400 lockers and 24-hour hot water availability, the complex marks a new chapter in visitor hospitality at the temple site. Chief Minister Naidu personally distributed initial booking tokens to new users, marking the complex's operational commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

