Supreme Court Allows Centuries-Old Ramleela Festivities Amid Legal Dispute

The Supreme Court overturned an Allahabad High Court decision prohibiting Ramleela festivities on a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, while ensuring students face no inconvenience. The court acknowledged the century-old tradition and requested future site proposals. The petitioner was criticized for not acting sooner and questioned over his interest in halting the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court order that restricted holding Ramleela festivities on a school compound in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The century-old tradition's continuation hinges on ensuring students are not inconvenienced.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh, noted that while they do not generally endorse religious events on school premises, the longstanding nature of the Ramleela and its commencement on September 14 warranted a temporary relief. The court issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government, asking the high court to work on an alternative site proposal.

The judgment also took a critical tone against petitioner Pradeep Singh Rana for not addressing his grievances prior to the festivities' initiation and questioned his motives since he is not directly affected as a student or parent. Rana pursued legal action only after observing construction activities linked to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

