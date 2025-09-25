Supreme Court Allows Centuries-Old Ramleela Festivities Amid Legal Dispute
The Supreme Court overturned an Allahabad High Court decision prohibiting Ramleela festivities on a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, while ensuring students face no inconvenience. The court acknowledged the century-old tradition and requested future site proposals. The petitioner was criticized for not acting sooner and questioned over his interest in halting the event.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Supreme Court has stayed an Allahabad High Court order that restricted holding Ramleela festivities on a school compound in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. The century-old tradition's continuation hinges on ensuring students are not inconvenienced.
The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh, noted that while they do not generally endorse religious events on school premises, the longstanding nature of the Ramleela and its commencement on September 14 warranted a temporary relief. The court issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government, asking the high court to work on an alternative site proposal.
The judgment also took a critical tone against petitioner Pradeep Singh Rana for not addressing his grievances prior to the festivities' initiation and questioned his motives since he is not directly affected as a student or parent. Rana pursued legal action only after observing construction activities linked to the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Greenlights Century-Old Ramlila Festivities Amidst Controversy
SC stays Allahabad HC order which barred holding of Ramleela festivities in school ground in Ferozabad district.
SC allows Ramleela festivities in school ground in UP's Ferozabad subject to condition that no inconvenience is caused to students.
Vice President Graces Dasara Festivities in Vijayawada
Early Salary Boost for Odisha Employees Ahead of Festivities