Kareena Kapoor Embarks on 'Daayra': A Thrilling Journey in Crime-Drama

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor kickstarted her latest project, 'Daayra', this Thursday alongside celebrated director Meghna Gulzar. Kapoor, appearing opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, marks this film as her 68th venture in an illustrious career.

On Instagram, Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse, expressing excitement for 'Daayra', helmed by Gulzar, known for critically acclaimed films like 'Talvar', 'Raazi', and 'Chhapaak'. Gulzar mirrored the enthusiasm, posting: 'A journey of blurred and crossed lines… We begin.'

'Daayra', described as a crime-drama thriller, delves into the paradoxes of justice. Kapoor, fresh from features like 'Crew' and 'Singham Again', continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic roles.