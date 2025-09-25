Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Embarks on 'Daayra': A Thrilling Journey in Crime-Drama

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has commenced filming for 'Daayra', directed by Meghna Gulzar. Slated as Kapoor's 68th film, the crime-drama explores themes of crime, punishment, and justice. Acclaimed for her role opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kapoor announced the start on Instagram, following her recent works 'Crew' and 'Singham Again'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:52 IST
Kareena Kapoor Embarks on 'Daayra': A Thrilling Journey in Crime-Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor kickstarted her latest project, 'Daayra', this Thursday alongside celebrated director Meghna Gulzar. Kapoor, appearing opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, marks this film as her 68th venture in an illustrious career.

On Instagram, Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse, expressing excitement for 'Daayra', helmed by Gulzar, known for critically acclaimed films like 'Talvar', 'Raazi', and 'Chhapaak'. Gulzar mirrored the enthusiasm, posting: 'A journey of blurred and crossed lines… We begin.'

'Daayra', described as a crime-drama thriller, delves into the paradoxes of justice. Kapoor, fresh from features like 'Crew' and 'Singham Again', continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic roles.

TRENDING

1
Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

Russia Denies Involvement in Denmark Drone Incidents

 Russia
2
Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

Italian Flotilla Defies Drone Attacks to Aid Gaza

 Italy
3
Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in prison in Libya campaign-financing trial, reports AP.

Paris court sentences former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to 5 years in ...

 Global
4
Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

Poland's PM Warns Against Illusions on Trump's Ukraine Stance

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025