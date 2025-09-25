Kareena Kapoor Embarks on 'Daayra': A Thrilling Journey in Crime-Drama
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has commenced filming for 'Daayra', directed by Meghna Gulzar. Slated as Kapoor's 68th film, the crime-drama explores themes of crime, punishment, and justice. Acclaimed for her role opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kapoor announced the start on Instagram, following her recent works 'Crew' and 'Singham Again'.
Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor kickstarted her latest project, 'Daayra', this Thursday alongside celebrated director Meghna Gulzar. Kapoor, appearing opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, marks this film as her 68th venture in an illustrious career.
On Instagram, Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse, expressing excitement for 'Daayra', helmed by Gulzar, known for critically acclaimed films like 'Talvar', 'Raazi', and 'Chhapaak'. Gulzar mirrored the enthusiasm, posting: 'A journey of blurred and crossed lines… We begin.'
'Daayra', described as a crime-drama thriller, delves into the paradoxes of justice. Kapoor, fresh from features like 'Crew' and 'Singham Again', continues to captivate audiences with her dynamic roles.
