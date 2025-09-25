Left Menu

SIT Probes Northeast India Festival Link to Zubeen Garg's Death

The Assam Police's Special Investigating Team is investigating the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Raids were conducted at the residences of Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddhartha Sharma. The probe follows Zubeen's drowning in Singapore during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:57 IST
The ongoing investigation into the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg has taken a dramatic turn as Assam Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) executed raids on key figures associated with the Northeast India Festival.

On Thursday, authorities targeted the residences of festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma. In a move that highlights the gravity of the investigation, the Geetanagar residence of Mahanta was visited by SIT members, although only two domestic helpers were present at the time.

Significantly, another team broke into Sharma's locked apartment in Dhirenpara under the supervision of a magistrate to conduct a thorough search. According to locals, Sharma's mother, brother, and sister have been missing since Zubeen's tragic death on September 19 in Singapore, where he had performed. The Assam government, with a 10-member SIT led by Special DGP M P Gupta, continues to seek answers regarding Zubeen's drowning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

