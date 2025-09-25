Delhi High Court to Rule on Nagarjuna's Personality Rights Case
The Delhi High Court is set to issue an interim order on actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's plea for protection against the misuse of his personality and publicity rights. The actor seeks injunctions against unauthorized use of his image in merchandise, defamatory videos, and misleading online content.
The Delhi High Court announced on Thursday that it will issue an interim order regarding actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's request for protection of his personality and publicity rights.
Justice Tejas Karia remarked that, when URLs can be identified, it is most effective to instruct their removal. The court has recently provided similar relief to actors Aishwarya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and filmmaker Karan Johar.
Represented by Advocate Pravin Anand, Nagarjuna complained of personality trait misuse by porn sites, unauthorized merchandise sales, and damaging videos on YouTube, and sought legal measures for these infringements.
