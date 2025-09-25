Garba Event Attack: Teen Injured in Goregaon

A violent incident unfolded during a Garba event in Goregaon East, where a 19-year-old participant was attacked by three unidentified individuals, a police official revealed on Thursday.

The altercation, captured in a viral video, occurred at NESCO Compound. It reportedly began when one of the accused struck the victim, Jenil Barbaya, with a dandiya stick.

Barbaya was swiftly taken to Tunga Hospital, where he initially received ICU care but has since stabilized. Authorities have recorded his statement, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)