Garba Event Attack: Teen Injured in Goregaon

A 19-year-old man was attacked during a Garba event in Goregaon East by three unidentified individuals. The altercation stemmed from a dispute during the dance. The victim, Jenil Barbaya, was hospitalized but is now stable. A case has been registered as investigations proceed.

Updated: 25-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:43 IST
Garba Event Attack: Teen Injured in Goregaon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A violent incident unfolded during a Garba event in Goregaon East, where a 19-year-old participant was attacked by three unidentified individuals, a police official revealed on Thursday.

The altercation, captured in a viral video, occurred at NESCO Compound. It reportedly began when one of the accused struck the victim, Jenil Barbaya, with a dandiya stick.

Barbaya was swiftly taken to Tunga Hospital, where he initially received ICU care but has since stabilized. Authorities have recorded his statement, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

