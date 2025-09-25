Left Menu

Spectacular Pandals Illuminate Durga Puja in Jharkhand: A Fusion of Art, Culture, and Patriotism

Jharkhand's Durga Puja showcases diverse themes in elaborate pandals, celebrating art, culture, and patriotism. Highlights include 'Operation Sindoor' exhibits depicting India's military valor, a 'Life-Journey' theme, and replicas of iconic temples. Artists from West Bengal contribute to vibrant displays, with events underscoring the festive spirit from September 28 to October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:58 IST
Spectacular Pandals Illuminate Durga Puja in Jharkhand: A Fusion of Art, Culture, and Patriotism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant festivities of Durga Puja in Jharkhand are captivating audiences with a diverse array of themes showcased through grand pandals. This year, the displays are particularly notable for highlighting art, culture, and a sense of patriotism.

Significant attention is drawn to themes such as 'Operation Sindoor', which pays homage to India's military valor in the face of a terrorist attack. Pandals are meticulously designed by artists from West Bengal, depicting scenes like military responses with dramatic light shows and models.

Additional themes include 'Life-Journey' that traces the passage of human life with spiritual essence, alongside majestic replicas of temples such as Cambodia's Angkor Wat and Gujarat's Swaminarayan temple. The celebrations, from September 28 to October 2, emphasize the rich cultural tapestry of India.

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

Tragic End: Jeweller's Last Shot Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

Record-Breaking Soy Exports Surge in Argentina Following Tax Suspension

 Global
3
India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in food, agri sectors: PM Modi at World Food India summit.

India is world's 3rd-largest startup ecosystem; many startups working in foo...

 Global
4
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and Inte...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025