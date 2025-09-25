Spectacular Pandals Illuminate Durga Puja in Jharkhand: A Fusion of Art, Culture, and Patriotism

The vibrant festivities of Durga Puja in Jharkhand are captivating audiences with a diverse array of themes showcased through grand pandals. This year, the displays are particularly notable for highlighting art, culture, and a sense of patriotism.

Significant attention is drawn to themes such as 'Operation Sindoor', which pays homage to India's military valor in the face of a terrorist attack. Pandals are meticulously designed by artists from West Bengal, depicting scenes like military responses with dramatic light shows and models.

Additional themes include 'Life-Journey' that traces the passage of human life with spiritual essence, alongside majestic replicas of temples such as Cambodia's Angkor Wat and Gujarat's Swaminarayan temple. The celebrations, from September 28 to October 2, emphasize the rich cultural tapestry of India.