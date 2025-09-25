Left Menu

Kashmiri Scientist Recognized Among Global Elite

Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir from the University of Kashmir is acknowledged in Stanford University's list of top scientists, excelling in clinical medicine and cancer. With a focus on breast cancer drug repurposing, Mir has an extensive academic portfolio, including 22 books and over 85 research papers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive feat, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a professor at the University of Kashmir, has been named among the world's leading scientists. His inclusion in Stanford University's prestigious global list recognizes his work in the clinical medicine and cancer fields.

This accolade marks the third consecutive year that Mir has been honored for his groundbreaking research on breast cancer drug repurposing, particularly focusing on the challenges posed by triple-negative breast cancer.

A prolific academic, Mir has authored 22 books and published over 85 peer-reviewed articles, affirming his status as one of the valley's top scientific minds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

