MiG-21: A Supersonic Legacy Takes Its Final Flight in India

The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 aircraft, the nation's first supersonic fighter, is set for its final flight. First introduced in the 1960s, the MiG-21 has been pivotal in transitioning the IAF into the jet age. Its legacy, albeit overshadowed by safety concerns, remains unmatched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:52 IST
The Indian Air Force's legendary MiG-21 aircraft, a symbol of the nation's aviation prowess, will take to the skies for one last time this Friday. First inducted in the early 1960s, the MiG-21 has been a cornerstone in India's military aviation, ushering the IAF into the jet age.

Pilots who maneuvered these Soviet-era jets are preparing to bid farewell to what has been a 'workhorse' for decades. Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis (retd), a veteran pilot, recalls the innovation and adaptability the aircraft demanded from its pilots, particularly during its inception.

The MiG-21 has participated in significant military actions including the 1965 and 1971 wars, the Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot strike. Despite being dubbed 'flying coffins' due to past mishaps, these jets hold an enduring legacy. On their final flight, the MiG-21s will once again capture the attention of aviation enthusiasts as they fade into the dusk at the Chandigarh Air Force station.

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

