Justice Ignited: The Unyielding Quest for Ayotzinapa's Lost 43

In a fiery demonstration preceding the anniversary of a heinous crime, protesters in Mexico City targeted a military base, demanding justice for the 43 Ayotzinapa students who vanished in 2014.

The students, believed to have been abducted and murdered by a cartel intertwined with government entities, symbolize the deepening distrust of state agencies believed complicit in the tragedy.

Years later, their disappearance remains an emblematic tragedy marred by silence, with outraged families and allies unwilling to give up the quest for truth now demanding the military's cooperation in untangling hidden truths.