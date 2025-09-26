Kerala Governor Challenges Cultural Critics Amid Political Tensions

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has openly criticized the Left government for its stance against 'guru pooja' and 'Bharat Mata', questioning their commitment to cultural values. He accused those who oppose these practices of merely pretending to uphold the sanctity of Sabarimala devotees.

Speaking at a Navaratri event, Governor Arlekar asserted that guru pooja and reverence towards Bharat Mata are intrinsic to Indian culture and are beyond political convenience. Arlekar emphasized that his perspectives, shaped by the RSS, are about nation-building and societal organization, inviting open dialogue on these cultural disputes.

The Governor's remarks reflect broader political tensions in Kerala, a state known for its cultural richness. He recounted instances where educational practices such as guru pooja faced opposition, stressing the need for embracing cultural traditions amidst political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)