Farewell to the Sky: MiG-21's Final Journey
The MiG-21, a stalwart of the Indian Air Force since the 1960s, is being officially decommissioned with a grand ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station. The event highlights the aircraft's significant role in historical conflicts and includes a tribute flypast, aerobatic displays, and distinguished guests.
The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been a crucial part of its aviation arsenal for over six decades, are receiving an official farewell during a grand ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. Inducted in the early 1960s, these aircraft significantly advanced the IAF's capabilities, earning a storied legacy in the process.
The decommissioning event features a final sortie by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, under the call sign 'Badal 3', and showcases a remarkable display by the IAF's elite skydiving team, 'Akash Ganga'. Additionally, a flypast of MiG-21s in special formations and a thrilling aerobatic performance by the Surya Kiran team are set to captivate attendees.
The MiG-21s have been integral in several historical IAF operations, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. However, their long-standing service has also been marred by multiple accidents, underscoring safety concerns with this ageing fleet.
