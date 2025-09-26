Left Menu

Farewell to the Sky: MiG-21's Final Journey

The MiG-21, a stalwart of the Indian Air Force since the 1960s, is being officially decommissioned with a grand ceremony at Chandigarh Air Force Station. The event highlights the aircraft's significant role in historical conflicts and includes a tribute flypast, aerobatic displays, and distinguished guests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been a crucial part of its aviation arsenal for over six decades, are receiving an official farewell during a grand ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force Station. Inducted in the early 1960s, these aircraft significantly advanced the IAF's capabilities, earning a storied legacy in the process.

The decommissioning event features a final sortie by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, under the call sign 'Badal 3', and showcases a remarkable display by the IAF's elite skydiving team, 'Akash Ganga'. Additionally, a flypast of MiG-21s in special formations and a thrilling aerobatic performance by the Surya Kiran team are set to captivate attendees.

The MiG-21s have been integral in several historical IAF operations, including the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. However, their long-standing service has also been marred by multiple accidents, underscoring safety concerns with this ageing fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

