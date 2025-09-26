Left Menu

Record Pilgrim Turnout at Uttar Pradesh's Temples During Navratri

Over 40 lakh devotees thronged various Durga temples across Uttar Pradesh in the first four days of Navratri, thanks in part to state government's initiatives to enhance pilgrimage experiences. The attendance is predicted to exceed 1 crore by the festival's conclusion, with various sites showing notable increases due to improved facilities.

Record Pilgrim Turnout at Uttar Pradesh's Temples During Navratri
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented influx of devotees during Navratri, with over 40 lakh individuals visiting the state's Durga temples in just the initial four days. This comes as the state government has invested significantly in enhancing pilgrim amenities and preserving ancient heritage, leading to a more attractive pilgrimage experience.

The Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur alone has hosted 12 lakh pilgrims since the festival's start on September 22, expecting the numbers to peak at 6-7 lakh daily in the festival's final days. In Varanasi, the Maa Vishalakshi Devi temple reported a significant rise in attendance, projecting up to 20,000-30,000 daily visitors towards the festival's end.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Shakambhari Devi Shakti Peeth sees 50,000 daily devotees, anticipating higher numbers during the concluding days. The government's improved facilities, including shelters and beautification, have been pivotal to this surge in pilgrims, and the festival has been designated as a celebration of women's empowerment under 'Mission Shakti 5.0'.

