Mystery Surrounding Singer Zubeen Garg's Death Spurs Major Investigation

The inquiry into the mysterious circumstances of singer Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore has intensified, with the Assam Police's CID issuing notices. The CID has asked individuals connected to the incident to present themselves for questioning within the next 10 days, according to a senior official.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), appointed by the CID, is vigorously pursuing leads. Officers have conducted searches at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the North East India Festival organizer, over the last two days, as the probe seeks to piece together the events surrounding the tragedy.

While rumors of an internet shutdown swept across Assam, police have quashed such reports, urging the public to dismiss misinformation and warning of action against those spreading false claims. The investigation remains ongoing with the potential to involve the CBI if current findings are deemed insufficient.

