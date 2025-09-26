Farewell to the Sky: MiG-21's Historic Final Flight in India
The MiG-21 fighter jet, a stalwart of India's Air Force, was retired after 60 years. Despite intense U.S. and U.K. pressure in 1962, India chose the Soviet MiG-21 under Nehru and Menon, leading to deeper Indo-Soviet defense collaborations. The decommissioning ceremony was held in Chandigarh.
The MiG-21 fighter jet, a cornerstone of India's military aviation, was officially retired from service, marking the end of an era spanning over six decades. The final flight occurred on Friday, as the jets performed a ceremonial flypast in the skies over Chandigarh.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reflected on the historic MiG-21 agreement between India and the USSR in 1962, despite pressure from Western nations. The decision, spearheaded by PM Jawaharlal Nehru and Defense Minister V K Krishna Menon, cemented India's defense ties with the Soviet Union.
The retirement event culminated with MiG-21 jets from the 23 Squadron receiving a water cannon salute at Chandigarh, where they were first inducted. The occasion underscored India's aviation milestone, with Air Chief Marshal Singh participating in solo sorties days earlier.
