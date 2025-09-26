Maharashtra's Rs 500 Crore Gaming Fund Proposal

Maharashtra has announced an ambitious proposal to establish a Rs 500 crore fund aimed at fostering growth in the gaming and esports sectors. This fund, which is to be created in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is intended to nurture innovation, skill development, and infrastructure within the gaming industry.

Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kaustubh Dhavse, unveiled the plan at a CII event, advocating for the launch of the 'India Gaming Mission' akin to the India Solar Mission's success. The mission's goal is to position India as a global leader in the gaming and esports industry, designating Maharashtra as the epicenter for these domains in India.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju emphasized the importance of supporting esports athletes from the grassroots level and reiterated the government's commitment to building a top-tier ecosystem for gaming, digital media, and entertainment in the country.