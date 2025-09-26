Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rs 500 Crore Gaming Fund Proposal

Maharashtra proposes a Rs 500 crore fund to boost gaming and esports. The initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, aims to establish Maharashtra as the gaming and esports hub of India. The plan includes nurturing innovation, skill development, and infrastructure within the gaming ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:32 IST
Maharashtra's Rs 500 Crore Gaming Fund Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has announced an ambitious proposal to establish a Rs 500 crore fund aimed at fostering growth in the gaming and esports sectors. This fund, which is to be created in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is intended to nurture innovation, skill development, and infrastructure within the gaming industry.

Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kaustubh Dhavse, unveiled the plan at a CII event, advocating for the launch of the 'India Gaming Mission' akin to the India Solar Mission's success. The mission's goal is to position India as a global leader in the gaming and esports industry, designating Maharashtra as the epicenter for these domains in India.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju emphasized the importance of supporting esports athletes from the grassroots level and reiterated the government's commitment to building a top-tier ecosystem for gaming, digital media, and entertainment in the country.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

 Global
2
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

 India
3
Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

 Ghana
4
FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025