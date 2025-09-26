MNS Protests: Navi Mumbai Hospital Delays and Civic Woes

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members organized a protest at the municipal ward office in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, on Friday. Their demonstration centered around the delayed inauguration of the Ahilyabai Holkar Mother and Child Hospital, a facility that is reportedly ready but unopened, causing pregnant women to seek services in far-off Vasai.

Local MNS leader Sachin Kadam emphasized the inconvenience faced by women due to the delay. Gajanan Kale, who spearheaded the protest, engaged with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Prashant Javade. Javade attributed the hospital's delay to pending staff recruitment, according to an MNS release.

In addition to health services, MNS demonstrators voiced concerns over numerous civic issues, such as water shortages, pothole-filled roads, broken footpaths, and non-functional streetlights. Rising cases of malaria and dengue, piling garbage, and rampant encroachments were also highlighted, with calls for swift municipal actions.