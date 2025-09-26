Left Menu

MNS Protests: Navi Mumbai Hospital Delays and Civic Woes

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena protested at the Koparkhairane municipal ward office against the delayed opening of a new women's hospital. Local leaders criticized incomplete staff recruitment and highlighted other civic issues, including infrastructure problems and public health concerns, demanding urgent resolutions from municipal authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:48 IST
MNS Protests: Navi Mumbai Hospital Delays and Civic Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) members organized a protest at the municipal ward office in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai, on Friday. Their demonstration centered around the delayed inauguration of the Ahilyabai Holkar Mother and Child Hospital, a facility that is reportedly ready but unopened, causing pregnant women to seek services in far-off Vasai.

Local MNS leader Sachin Kadam emphasized the inconvenience faced by women due to the delay. Gajanan Kale, who spearheaded the protest, engaged with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Prashant Javade. Javade attributed the hospital's delay to pending staff recruitment, according to an MNS release.

In addition to health services, MNS demonstrators voiced concerns over numerous civic issues, such as water shortages, pothole-filled roads, broken footpaths, and non-functional streetlights. Rising cases of malaria and dengue, piling garbage, and rampant encroachments were also highlighted, with calls for swift municipal actions.

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

 Global
2
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

 India
3
Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

 Ghana
4
FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025