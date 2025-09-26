Unveiling the Dr. Manmohan Singh Library: A Tribute to a Legacy
The Congress party inaugurated a library named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, encapsulating India's political journey and honoring Singh's legacy. The library, at the Indira Bhawan headquarters, houses over 1,200 books, including many rare volumes and writings by Indian leaders. It's a testament to the party's storied history.
The Congress party has launched an extensive library dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at its Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi.
Housing over 1,200 books, the library celebrates India's political evolution and the Congress party's influential figures, showcasing biographies and significant speeches.
The inauguration coincided with Singh's 93rd birthday, marking a homage to his political and economic contributions, as highlighted by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi during the event.
