Actor Pays High Price for Luxury: Dulquer Salmaan's Seized Vehicle Saga
The Kerala High Court is reviewing a plea by actor Dulquer Salmaan seeking the release of his luxury vehicle seized by Customs. The car, a 2004 Land Rover Defender, is allegedly linked to a network smuggling luxury cars from Bhutan. Customs raids revealed possible tax evasion and smuggling operations.
The Kerala High Court has requested a response from the Customs Preventive Department following actor Dulquer Salmaan's plea for the release of his vehicle. This action forms part of an investigation into luxury cars allegedly smuggled from Bhutan.
Justice Ziyad Rahman has notified the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, asking them to provide instructions by September 30, the next hearing date. Dulquer's vehicle—a 2004 Land Rover Defender—was reportedly seized as customs aim to dismantle the smuggling network.
Salmaan maintains he believed the car's papers were in order, further stating customs acted ''hastily''. The vehicle had been supposedly cleared for use by the International Committee of the Red Cross. With recent raids uncovering potential gold and drug smuggling, authorities insist on examining all 36 seized luxury cars.
