Grand Opening of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Complex Set for October
By the end of October, devotees can visit all six temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with construction expected to finish in December. The site is preparing for a grand flag-hoisting ceremony in November, coinciding with Lord Ram's wedding celebrations in Ayodhya, attracting over five lakh devotees.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for devotees, all six temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex are set to open by the end of October. This announcement comes as construction nears completion, aiming for December, according to officials on Friday.
Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee, detailed ongoing preparations for the upcoming flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple. The event, scheduled for November 25, will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A guest list of approximately 8,000 is being curated, coinciding with Lord Ram's wedding celebration.
The Trust anticipates more than five lakh devotees for the wedding festivities, posing significant logistical challenges. Additional plans include landscaping work, regulated temple visits, and completion of infrastructure like the perimeter wall by March 2026. Final touches are being applied as the site prepares to welcome visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
