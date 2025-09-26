Forest Department Faces Criticism Over Tree Relocation Denial

The Delhi High Court has criticized the city's Forest Department for denying permission to relocate 21 trees needed for the construction of a crucial foot-over-bridge (FOB). The bridge is essential for soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles, who need to safely access the parade ground at Delhi Cantonment.

The court noted that the Forest Department has been involved from the start of the project but only recently declared the area as deemed forest. The judges expressed anger, noting that the site is a frequent passageway for over 3,000 soldiers navigating hazardous conditions daily. Due to network problems, attempts to converse with a key official virtually were unfruitful, prompting a directive for physical attendance at future proceedings.

The court mandates urgent involvement from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to approve tree relocation, aiming to rectify unsafe conditions for soldiers. Additionally, the Delhi government has directed its Public Works Department to start the tendering process to expedite the FOB's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)