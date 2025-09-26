Left Menu

Forest Department Faces Criticism Over Tree Relocation Denial

The Delhi High Court criticized the Forest Department's refusal to permit the relocation of trees for constructing a foot-over-bridge crucial for Rajputana Rifles soldiers. The court emphasized the urgency due to unsafe conditions soldiers face daily, while calling for prompt action from the concerned authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:10 IST
Forest Department Faces Criticism Over Tree Relocation Denial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has criticized the city's Forest Department for denying permission to relocate 21 trees needed for the construction of a crucial foot-over-bridge (FOB). The bridge is essential for soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles, who need to safely access the parade ground at Delhi Cantonment.

The court noted that the Forest Department has been involved from the start of the project but only recently declared the area as deemed forest. The judges expressed anger, noting that the site is a frequent passageway for over 3,000 soldiers navigating hazardous conditions daily. Due to network problems, attempts to converse with a key official virtually were unfruitful, prompting a directive for physical attendance at future proceedings.

The court mandates urgent involvement from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to approve tree relocation, aiming to rectify unsafe conditions for soldiers. Additionally, the Delhi government has directed its Public Works Department to start the tendering process to expedite the FOB's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Under Siege: The Comey Indictment and Its Ripple Effects

Justice Under Siege: The Comey Indictment and Its Ripple Effects

 Global
2
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political D...

 India
3
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
4
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025