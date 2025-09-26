Supreme Court Upholds CCI Sanctions on Kerala Film Exhibitors

The Supreme Court has reinstated the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ruling, which penalized the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF) for anti-competitive conduct.

Justices Manoj Misra and K V Viswanathan overturned the Competition Appellate Tribunal's (COMPAT) previous ruling that had negated these penalties on KFEF officials.

The Court's decision mandates that KFEF officials disassociate from the federation's governance for two years and comply with CCI's directions by December.

