Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds CCI Sanctions on Kerala Film Exhibitors

The Supreme Court reinstated the Competition Commission of India's penalties against the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation for preventing the screening of Tamil and Malayalam films, overturning a prior tribunal decision. The CCI had initially imposed penalties citing anti-competitive practices, which the Court has now upheld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 23:04 IST
Supreme Court Upholds CCI Sanctions on Kerala Film Exhibitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reinstated the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) ruling, which penalized the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation (KFEF) for anti-competitive conduct.

Justices Manoj Misra and K V Viswanathan overturned the Competition Appellate Tribunal's (COMPAT) previous ruling that had negated these penalties on KFEF officials.

The Court's decision mandates that KFEF officials disassociate from the federation's governance for two years and comply with CCI's directions by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political D...

 India
2
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
3
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy
4
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025