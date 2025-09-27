Left Menu

Kerala's Tourism: A Responsible Revolution on World Tourism Day

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasizes the importance of responsible tourism in the state's development on World Tourism Day. He highlights community-involved initiatives and significant foreign tourist arrivals, while stressing the continued focus on sustainable growth and culture-driven projects under the Responsible Tourism Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:35 IST
Kerala's Tourism: A Responsible Revolution on World Tourism Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On World Tourism Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spotlighted the pivotal role of responsible tourism in the state's development. He underscored the importance of integrating local communities into tourism initiatives, which align with sustainable development goals.

Vijayan noted that Kerala is prioritizing tourism ventures that celebrate the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage. The administration is implementing projects that reflect the historical, geographical, and lifestyle aspects of various regions.

With an impressive increase in foreign tourist visits, Vijayan highlighted the success of Kerala's Responsible Tourism Mission, a community-driven development model that has garnered international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

 India
2
Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansion

Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansio...

 Global
3
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

 India
4
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025