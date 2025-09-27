Kerala's Tourism: A Responsible Revolution on World Tourism Day

On World Tourism Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spotlighted the pivotal role of responsible tourism in the state's development. He underscored the importance of integrating local communities into tourism initiatives, which align with sustainable development goals.

Vijayan noted that Kerala is prioritizing tourism ventures that celebrate the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage. The administration is implementing projects that reflect the historical, geographical, and lifestyle aspects of various regions.

With an impressive increase in foreign tourist visits, Vijayan highlighted the success of Kerala's Responsible Tourism Mission, a community-driven development model that has garnered international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)