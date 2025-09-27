Left Menu

Gauhati University Honors Zubeen Garg with Renaming and Statue

Gauhati University plans to rename its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after the late singer Zubeen Garg. A statue will be installed on campus, and a coffee table book detailing his life will be published. A new singing competition category will be introduced at the university festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:51 IST
Gauhati University Honors Zubeen Garg with Renaming and Statue
  • Country:
  • India

Gauhati University has announced a series of tributes to honor the late singer Zubeen Garg by renaming its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after him.

The university will also install a statue of the beloved cultural icon at the campus site.

A coffee table book chronicling the life and achievements of Zubeen Garg is set to be published, alongside the introduction of a new category in the university's inter-college youth festival to inspire budding artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

 India
2
Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansion

Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansio...

 Global
3
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

 India
4
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025