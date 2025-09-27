Gauhati University Honors Zubeen Garg with Renaming and Statue
Gauhati University plans to rename its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after the late singer Zubeen Garg. A statue will be installed on campus, and a coffee table book detailing his life will be published. A new singing competition category will be introduced at the university festival.
Gauhati University has announced a series of tributes to honor the late singer Zubeen Garg by renaming its Centre for Performing Arts and Culture after him.
The university will also install a statue of the beloved cultural icon at the campus site.
A coffee table book chronicling the life and achievements of Zubeen Garg is set to be published, alongside the introduction of a new category in the university's inter-college youth festival to inspire budding artists.
