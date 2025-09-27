Remembering Zubeen Garg: Call for Justice in the Music World

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, singer Papon took to social media to honor the Assamese musician's memory and advocate for a swift investigation into his untimely death.

Garg, 52, was in Singapore for a concert when he tragically sustained life-threatening injuries while scuba diving and passed away on September 19.

Widely celebrated for tracks like 'Ya Ali', Garg's death has left the music industry and fans mourning. Papon, who also hails from Assam, urged that answers be found soon. Garg was cremated with state honors in Guwahati.

