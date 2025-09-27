Remembering Zubeen Garg: Call for Justice in the Music World
Assam's celebrated singer, Zubeen Garg, recently passed away suddenly in Singapore. Renowned for his hit 'Ya Ali', Garg died from injuries sustained while scuba diving. Fellow musician Papon has called for a swift investigation into Garg's death. Garg's body received full state honors upon cremation in Guwahati.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, singer Papon took to social media to honor the Assamese musician's memory and advocate for a swift investigation into his untimely death.
Garg, 52, was in Singapore for a concert when he tragically sustained life-threatening injuries while scuba diving and passed away on September 19.
Widely celebrated for tracks like 'Ya Ali', Garg's death has left the music industry and fans mourning. Papon, who also hails from Assam, urged that answers be found soon. Garg was cremated with state honors in Guwahati.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement