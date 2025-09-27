Dr Malathy Damodaran: A Legacy of Compassion and Commitment

Dr Malathy Damodaran, a notable figure in the field of paediatrics and daughter of Kerala's first Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad, passed away at her Sasthamangalam residence on Saturday. She was 87 and succumbed to age-related ailments, as confirmed by family sources.

Malathy was a well-respected health practitioner in the city, recognized for her significant contributions to paediatrics. Her passing is mourned by many, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who highlighted her adherence to her father's ideals. He praised her simplicity and scientific social outlook, noting her dedication to societal and political causes.

A figure of inspiration, Malathy's life and work reached beyond her profession, drawing condolences from varying societal sectors. Her legacy is defined by her commitment to social ideals and the Communist movement, leaving behind a son and daughter to carry forward her distinguished mark in the community.

