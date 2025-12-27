Rawalpindi's Health Sector Struggles: Urgent Solutions Needed Amid Crisis
Rawalpindi's healthcare system faces severe shortages of beds and staff, despite significant infrastructure investment. Hospitals struggle with overcrowding, particularly in maternity wards, and lack emergency care resources. The unused Mother and Child Hospital highlights inefficiency, as officials promise improvements amid worsening conditions, according to The Express Tribune.
Rawalpindi's health sector is experiencing severe challenges in 2025, marked by acute shortages of beds, staff, and essential medical services, as reported by The Express Tribune. Public hospitals, despite billions of rupees spent on infrastructure, are struggling to provide adequate patient care, raising concerns over health and safety.
The long-completed 500-bed Mother and Child Hospital remains unused and is now deteriorating, with drug addicts reportedly vandalizing the facility. The district hospitals and numerous health units lack critical resources such as vaccines and staff, resulting in long waiting periods for surgeries and other urgent care.
Conditions are dire at Holy Family Hospital's gynaecology ward, where overcrowding compromises patient privacy. Relatives of patients demand better conditions and a reopening of the idled Mother and Child Hospital. Despite promises of healthcare reform, urgent calls for increased funding and immediate solutions persist amid rising public concern.
