Sustainability to Storytelling: The Rise of Rowan Blackwood

Dr. Nripanka Das, known in tech circles for his work in sustainability, debuts as a novelist under the pen name Rowan Blackwood. His thriller, 'The Babel Paradox', explores language and power dynamics and is set to make waves at the Frankfurt Book Fair, marking a rare industry crossover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:40 IST
Dr. Nripanka Das, a prominent figure in the sustainability and AI sectors, is venturing into the literary world with his debut novel, 'The Babel Paradox'. Writing as Rowan Blackwood, his work will feature at the prestigious Frankfurt Book Fair, signaling a significant crossover from technology to literature.

The novel explores the complexities of language as a tool of power, weaving a narrative that combines intrigue with intellectual depth. Das's transition from data science to fiction highlights his creative versatility and raises questions about truth in a world increasingly influenced by technology and governance.

The Frankfurt Book Fair serves as the perfect venue for Das's literary debut, offering a global platform for new ideas and stories. 'The Babel Paradox' is expected to engage audiences from various fields, reflecting Das's unique perspective on language, science, and society.

