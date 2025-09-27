Jammu & Kashmir: India's Year-Round Crown Jewel Awaits Your Visit

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a heartfelt invitation to explore the mesmerizing landscapes and cultural richness of Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as India's 'crown jewel.'

Marking World Tourism Day, Sinha highlighted the unmatched beauty and warm hospitality the region offers, emphasizing its year-round appeal despite a downturn in tourism.

The area's tourism has been hampered by the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Sinha's call aims to rejuvenate interest and confidence in this storied destination.