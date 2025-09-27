Jammu & Kashmir: India's Year-Round Crown Jewel Awaits Your Visit
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urges people to visit Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting its beauty and hospitality despite a sluggish tourism season following a tragic terror attack. His appeal coincides with World Tourism Day, emphasizing the region's spiritual and cultural appeal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:13 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has issued a heartfelt invitation to explore the mesmerizing landscapes and cultural richness of Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as India's 'crown jewel.'
Marking World Tourism Day, Sinha highlighted the unmatched beauty and warm hospitality the region offers, emphasizing its year-round appeal despite a downturn in tourism.
The area's tourism has been hampered by the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Sinha's call aims to rejuvenate interest and confidence in this storied destination.
