Yoga Meets the Battlefield: Enhancing Soldier Resilience in Arunachal Pradesh

A comprehensive yoga training programme for the Indian Army's Spear Corps recently concluded in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, as reported by a defence official.

The programme, spearheaded by Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, took place in Aalo and aimed to enhance soldiers' holistic well-being. It combined physical endurance with mental resilience to address the unique challenges faced by soldiers in demanding terrains and climates.

The sessions, tailored by trained instructors, focused on physical fitness improvements, emotional balance, and spiritual strength. Soldiers engaged in posture exercises, breathing techniques, and meditation, which also provided practical tools for stress management, fatigue recovery, and maintaining operational readiness.

