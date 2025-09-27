Harmony in the Hills: Sikkim Joins Arunachal's Ziro Fest

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the deep cultural ties between Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during the Ziro Festival of Music held in Arunachal's Lower Subansiri district. This festival celebrates a blend of tradition and modernity, offering inspiration, opportunities, and a thriving platform for tourism and cultural exchange.

The Ziro Valley, richly endowed by nature, was described by Tamang as not merely a music stage but a beacon of cultural pride and unity. It stands out for its commitment to sustainability as a plastic-free zone, and aligns with the 'Vocal for Local' movement by empowering local artists and craftsmen.

During the event, a 200-member delegation from Sikkim including self-help groups, entrepreneurs, and artists, participated, fostering learning and strengthening bonds of brotherhood across the Northeast. Tamang expressed gratitude to Arunachal's Chief Minister Pema Khandu and festival organizers for their hospitality and dedication to unity and harmony through music.