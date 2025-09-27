Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critically Injured in Himachal Accident

Renowned Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has been critically injured in a motorcycle accident in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred as he traveled toward Shimla, police report.

Following the accident, which occurred in Baddi area when the singer lost control of his motorcycle, he was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab. Upon arrival at 1:45 pm, Jawanda was in an 'extremely critical' condition, with reports citing severe head and spine injuries.

Jawanda, creator of the hit song 'Kali Jawande Di' and contributor to Punjabi cinema, is receiving a swell of support from political leaders and fans alike. An 'ardas' (prayer) was performed in his native village, as prominent figures visited the hospital, urging for his swift recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)