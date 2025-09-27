RSS Marks Centenary with Grand March and Musical Tribute

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commemorated its 100th anniversary with a spectacular march-past in Nagpur. The event was overseen by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, with dignitaries such as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in attendance.

This year's celebrations, usually held on Vijayadashmi, were advanced and featured separate marches from three different city locations converging at Variety Square. Here, Bhagwat reviewed the central procession from a specially erected dais.

Adding a cultural touch, Bhagwat released an audio of the 'Sangh prarthana', voiced by Shankar Mahadevan, during a program attended by actor Sachin Khedekar and other notable figures. Bhagwat emphasized the prayer's significance as a pledge of allegiance and dedication to Mother India.