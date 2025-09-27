Left Menu

India Gears Up to Host its First World Seafood Congress in 2026

India will host the World Seafood Congress in 2026 in Chennai, marking a significant opportunity for the country's seafood industry. The congress will bring international leaders together to tackle industry challenges and showcase India's growing influence in global seafood trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has been chosen to host the World Seafood Congress (WSC) for the first time in 2026, marking a historic moment for the country as it steps into a spotlight traditionally held by Western nations. The event is scheduled to take place in Chennai and promises to unite global leaders, researchers, and policymakers in the seafood industry.

The upcoming congress arrives at a time when the global seafood trade is experiencing unprecedented growth. Authorities forecast substantial increases in international trade for aquatic animal products, projecting it to reach USD 183.8 billion by 2025. Against this backdrop, India is making headlines with its own impressive seafood export figures, tallying up to USD 7.38 billion in 2023-24.

Co-organised by the Department of Fisheries and the International Association of Fish Inspectors (IAFI), the event will feature technological workshops, a trade fair, and discussions on sustainable practices and regulations within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

