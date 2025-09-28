Tragic Turn at Star's Rally: Vijay Fans Caught in Devastating Stampede
A massive stampede at a rally addressed by TVK chief and actor Vijay resulted in the death of 38 people, leaving dozens injured. Chaos unfolded on the arterial road venue, causing confusion and heartbreak among attendees and their families. Authorities are investigating the incident's cause.
- Country:
- India
Mounds of debris littered the aftermath of a mega rally addressed by TVK chief Vijay, as the tragic event left morning walkers and early risers bewildered by the devastation.
The deadly stampede, claiming 38 lives and injuring numerous others, unfolded unexpectedly, shattering what began as a celebratory gathering. Eyewitness accounts depict chaotic scenes with many struggling to escape the crushing crowd.
Authorities are scrutinizing factors like venue selection and overcrowding for the incident. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Karur to meet affected families and ensure optimal care, as both the public and officials grapple with the tragedy's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raucous Ryder: Spirited Fans, Unexpected Drama at Bethpage Black
Tragedy at TVK Rally: A Security Lapse Exposed
Tragedy at Karur: Actor Vijay's Rally Stampede Claims 38 Lives
Karur stampede: Toll goes up to 38, says TN DGP Venkataraman.
Karur stampede: Crowds swelled due to Vijay's delayed arrival, says TN Police chief.