Tragic Turn at Star's Rally: Vijay Fans Caught in Devastating Stampede

Mounds of debris littered the aftermath of a mega rally addressed by TVK chief Vijay, as the tragic event left morning walkers and early risers bewildered by the devastation.

The deadly stampede, claiming 38 lives and injuring numerous others, unfolded unexpectedly, shattering what began as a celebratory gathering. Eyewitness accounts depict chaotic scenes with many struggling to escape the crushing crowd.

Authorities are scrutinizing factors like venue selection and overcrowding for the incident. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Karur to meet affected families and ensure optimal care, as both the public and officials grapple with the tragedy's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)