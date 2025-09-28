Left Menu

Tragic Turn at Star's Rally: Vijay Fans Caught in Devastating Stampede

A massive stampede at a rally addressed by TVK chief and actor Vijay resulted in the death of 38 people, leaving dozens injured. Chaos unfolded on the arterial road venue, causing confusion and heartbreak among attendees and their families. Authorities are investigating the incident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 10:03 IST
Tragic Turn at Star's Rally: Vijay Fans Caught in Devastating Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mounds of debris littered the aftermath of a mega rally addressed by TVK chief Vijay, as the tragic event left morning walkers and early risers bewildered by the devastation.

The deadly stampede, claiming 38 lives and injuring numerous others, unfolded unexpectedly, shattering what began as a celebratory gathering. Eyewitness accounts depict chaotic scenes with many struggling to escape the crushing crowd.

Authorities are scrutinizing factors like venue selection and overcrowding for the incident. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Karur to meet affected families and ensure optimal care, as both the public and officials grapple with the tragedy's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

Iran's Diplomatic Plea to Halt UN Sanctions Revival

 United Arab Emirates
2
Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd Gears Up for IPO with Fresh Share Issue

 India
3
Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

Russia and India: An Unwavering Strategic Alliance

 Global
4
Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

Curfew and Clashes: Ladakh's Unrest and the Call for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025