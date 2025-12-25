Vijay Targets DMK Amid Rising TVK Popularity

Actor Vijay has unleashed a verbal attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), suggesting that the party has allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Lotus' emblem to bloom in Tamil Nadu. He claims this has become evident through DMK's failed attempts to undermine his fledgling party, Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK).

During a statement on December 24, Vijay expressed his disapproval of an editorial piece featured in DMK's mouthpiece, Murasoli, alleging the article sought to defame TVK. He accused DMK's leader, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, of hypocrisy, describing his actions as 'throwing stones' despite standing 'in front of the mirror.'

Vijay criticized DMK for misleading the public with a 'common minimum agenda,' drawing a connection to the DMK's earlier alliance with the BJP from 1999 to 2003. He urged TVK's members to ignore DMK's 'rhetoric' and focus on rallying the public to support TVK's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)