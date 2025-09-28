Left Menu

Assam Celebrates Durga Puja: A Festival of Unity and Spiritual Reflection

Assam's Governor and Chief Minister extend festive greetings for Durga Puja, emphasizing its embodiment of good triumphing over evil. The festival is a time for spiritual reflection, cultural unity, and social harmony, aiming to strengthen bonds and promote peace and prosperity across society.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm greetings to the people of the state as Durga Puja festivities commenced on Sunday.

Governor Acharya highlighted that Durga Puja symbolizes the eternal triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair. He noted that the festival, marked by the descent of the divine Mother, brings a message of strength, compassion, and unwavering faith. Emphasizing the spiritual and cultural dimensions of the celebration, Acharya called for unity, peace, and social harmony.

Chief Minister Sarma also extended his prayers and wished the populace a 'Happy Puja' as the state prepares to embrace the festivities with joy and devotion.

