Remembering Bhagat Singh: A Revolutionary Legacy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, marking the freedom fighter's birth anniversary. Highlighting his enduring legacy, Sarma called Singh an inspiration for youth and a symbol of courage. Bhagat Singh's sacrifice remains a guiding light in India's national consciousness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:32 IST
On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commemorated the birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, paying homage to his enduring legacy.
Sarma lauded Singh as a revolutionary icon and a timeless inspiration for the country's youth, emphasizing his role as a martyr whose sacrifices ignite national consciousness.
Born in 1907, Bhagat Singh was executed in 1931 alongside Raj Guru and Sukhdev, following the Lahore conspiracy case, leaving an indelible mark on India's struggle for independence.
