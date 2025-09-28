Modi Lauds RSS on Milestone Anniversary
PM Modi praised the RSS in his Mann Ki Baat address, highlighting the organization's century-long dedication to national service and its role in overcoming intellectual slavery. He emphasized the 'nation first' philosophy of the RSS and encouraged citizens to buy swadeshi goods.
Days before the RSS marks its 100th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the organization for its unwavering dedication to national service, citing its mission to overcome India's intellectual slavery.
In his Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi reflected on the RSS's inspiring journey since its founding in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. He emphasized the spirit of sacrifice and discipline that defines the organization.
Modi also promoted swadeshi, urging people to buy locally made products during the festive season and announced efforts to include the Chhath festival in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
