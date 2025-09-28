Celebrating Mukhi: Cheetahs Thrive Amid Inter-Continental Conservation Efforts

Mukhi, a remarkable cheetah born in India, will reach adulthood at Kuno National Park on Monday, providing new hope for Project Cheetah's three-year initiative. This achievement is a testament to the project's broader success, aimed at re-establishing the cheetah population in the country.

In a landmark event in September 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno. With subsequent imports from South Africa, and the efforts to breed and sustain them locally, the cheetah conservation project in India gains significant momentum.

Project Cheetah continues its mission with a current population of 27 cheetahs, thanks to both natural births and strategic imports. Government officials are in talks with African nations to secure additional cheetahs, ensuring the program's ongoing success and diversity of this majestic species.