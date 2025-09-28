Left Menu

Jennifer Lawrence Speaks Out: Gaza Attacks a Genocide

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence openly condemned the attacks on Gaza, labeling them as genocide during the San Sebastian International Film Festival. While promoting her new film 'Die, My Love', Lawrence expressed her fears for future generations and criticized the current state of American political integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:31 IST
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has taken a bold stance against the violence in Gaza, describing the attacks as nothing short of genocide. Her potent comments came during the San Sebastian International Film Festival, where she was promoting her latest movie, 'Die, My Love'.

In a passionate address, Lawrence voiced her fears for the future, stating, 'I'm terrified and it's mortifying. What's happening is no less than a genocide, and it's unacceptable.' The 'Don't Look Up' star lamented the normalization of disrespect and deception in American politics, emphasizing the impact on young voters who grow up seeing empathy and integrity sidelined.

Beyond the festival spotlight, Lawrence delves into complex themes in 'Die, My Love', where she portrays Grace, a woman coping with marriage, motherhood, and mental unraveling. The film, directed by Lynne Ramsay, features a stellar cast including Robert Pattinson, Sissy Spacek, Nick Nolte, and LaKeith Stanfield.

