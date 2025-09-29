Swinging Back to the Big Screen: Spider-Man's Indian Theatre Comeback

Sony Pictures has announced the re-release of all 'Spider-Man' films in theatres across India during November and December. This move is aimed at giving fans the opportunity to relive the nostalgia of past Spider-Man adventures, while also attracting new audiences to the franchise.

The films slated for re-release include 'Spider-Man' (2002), 'Spider-Man 2' (2004), and 'Spider-Man 3' (2007), all scheduled to hit screens on November 14. 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012) and its sequel will follow, with 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017), 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019), and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) re-releasing on November 28. The animated multiverse, 'Spider-Verse,' will be available to audiences on December 5.

Shony Panjikaran, general manager and head of Sony Pictures, highlighted Spider-Man's status as one of the world's most enduring and inspirational characters. This initiative, he mentioned, is a tribute to long-time fans and a chance for new viewers to see these films on the big screen.