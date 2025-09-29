Hublot Unveils Limited Edition Watch Celebrating Partnership with Kapoor Watch Co.

Hublot has introduced a new limited edition watch in India, marking a significant milestone in its 20-year partnership with Kapoor Watch Company, a leading luxury watch retailer. This exclusive release features only 30 pieces, showcasing Hublot's signature Art of Fusion by combining innovative design with traditional craftsmanship.

The Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Ceramic King Gold Special Edition, crafted with a distinctive blend of satin-finished black ceramic and 18K King Gold, signifies elegance and sophistication. It celebrates the collaborative artistry and commitment to quality shared by both Hublot and Kapoor Watch Co., appealing to discerning Indian watch collectors.

Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO, emphasized the collaboration's importance, stating that it transcends retail, rooted in trust and a shared vision for excellence. This release not only commemorates their history but also highlights India's emerging significance in the luxury watch sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)