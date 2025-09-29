Left Menu

Punjab's Music Icon Rajvir Jawanda on Ventilator After Road Accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda sustained serious head and spine injuries in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and is now on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The singer, known for his popular tracks like "Tu dis penda" and "Khush reha kar", is under critical care.

  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was hospitalized after a grave road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday, Fortis Hospital officials confirmed on Monday.

Jawanda, 35, is under vigilant observation by neurosurgery and critical care teams at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Previously, police reported that the accident occurred in the Baddi area as he lost control of his motorcycle en route to Shimla.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the hospital to check on Jawanda's condition. Known for hit songs and acting roles, many in the Punjabi entertainment industry have urged fans to pray for his rapid recovery.

