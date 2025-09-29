Left Menu

Huma Qureshi Headlines 'Single Salma': October Release Announced

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi will headline the film 'Single Salma', featuring actors Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade. The release date has been set for October 31. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film's script is penned by Mudassar Aziz, Amina Khan, and Ravi Kumar. 'Single Salma' blends romance across diverse backdrops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:05 IST
Huma Qureshi Headlines 'Single Salma': October Release Announced
Actor Huma Qureshi (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood starlet Huma Qureshi takes the limelight in the upcoming film 'Single Salma', a romantic adventure also starring Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade. Slated for release on October 31, the film's first poster has been revealed, stirring anticipation among fans.

Set between the cities of Lucknow and London, 'Single Salma' poses an intriguing narrative question - who will win Salma's heart? The film's trailer is set to drop soon, promising a glimpse into this captivating tale directed by Nachiket Samant, who is acclaimed for his work on films like 'Comedy Couple' and 'Gachchi'.

In parallel, Huma Qureshi's recent project 'Bayaan' stirred waves at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and co-produced with international partners. This highlights Huma's growing repertoire as both an actress and an executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

 India
2
India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controversy

India's Asia Cup Triumph: Modi's Viral Congratulatory Tweet & Trophy Controv...

 India
3
Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

Ludhiana Man Arrested for Massive Cryptocurrency Fraud

 India
4
Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

Protests Erupt in PoJK: A Call for Rights and Change

 PoJK

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025