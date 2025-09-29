Huma Qureshi Headlines 'Single Salma': October Release Announced

Bollywood starlet Huma Qureshi takes the limelight in the upcoming film 'Single Salma', a romantic adventure also starring Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade. Slated for release on October 31, the film's first poster has been revealed, stirring anticipation among fans.

Set between the cities of Lucknow and London, 'Single Salma' poses an intriguing narrative question - who will win Salma's heart? The film's trailer is set to drop soon, promising a glimpse into this captivating tale directed by Nachiket Samant, who is acclaimed for his work on films like 'Comedy Couple' and 'Gachchi'.

In parallel, Huma Qureshi's recent project 'Bayaan' stirred waves at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra and co-produced with international partners. This highlights Huma's growing repertoire as both an actress and an executive producer.

