Left Menu

EA's $55 Billion Acquisition: A New Era

Electronic Arts Inc. has announced an acquisition agreement with PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners valued at $55 billion. Shareholders will receive $210 per share, a 25% premium on the current price. The acquisition will be complete by Q1 FY27, and EA will remain in Redwood City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:54 IST
EA's $55 Billion Acquisition: A New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Electronic Arts Inc. has reached an agreement to be acquired by a consortium of investors including PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners. The deal is valued at $55 billion, marking a significant financial milestone for the gaming giant.

Shareholders of Electronic Arts will receive a cash payment of $210 per share, which represents a 25% premium over the unaffected share price. This financial move reflects investors' confidence in the company's long-term growth and potential.

Upon completion of this transaction, expected by the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, Electronic Arts will maintain its headquarters in Redwood City. The company anticipates this acquisition will bolster its position in the gaming industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025