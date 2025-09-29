Innovative BR Fishing Trap: A Local Solution Making Waves in Fishing

Researchers from Nagaland University have designed the BR Fishing Trap, a groundbreaking device utilizing locally-sourced bamboo and plastic threads, officials announced. This eco-friendly, budget-friendly trap caters specifically to fishing needs in hill streams and cage culture fish farms, offering a promising substitute for costly market alternatives.

The invention arose from challenges encountered by the research team, led by Assistant Professor Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh. Many fishing gears proved expensive or unavailable locally, prompting collaboration with local bamboo weavers. The result: a patented innovation in the United Kingdom prioritizing Ichthyofauna and plankton diversity in the Milak and Dikhu rivers of Nagaland's Mokokchung District.

Beyond its ecological benefits, the BR Fishing Trap showcases strong socio-economic potential. Leveraging traditional bamboo artisans' skills and local materials, it fosters regional enterprise development, job creation, and livelihood security. With four circular entrances, easy installation, and durability, it aims to inspire further community-driven innovation.