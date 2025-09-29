Left Menu

Innovative BR Fishing Trap: A Local Solution Making Waves in Fishing

Researchers from Nagaland University have developed an innovative fishing device, the BR Fishing Trap, using local bamboo and plastic threads. Designed for hill streams and cage culture fish farms, it is cost-effective and eco-friendly, promoting local craftsmanship and community-driven innovations in Nagaland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:18 IST
Innovative BR Fishing Trap: A Local Solution Making Waves in Fishing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers from Nagaland University have designed the BR Fishing Trap, a groundbreaking device utilizing locally-sourced bamboo and plastic threads, officials announced. This eco-friendly, budget-friendly trap caters specifically to fishing needs in hill streams and cage culture fish farms, offering a promising substitute for costly market alternatives.

The invention arose from challenges encountered by the research team, led by Assistant Professor Pukhrambam Rajesh Singh. Many fishing gears proved expensive or unavailable locally, prompting collaboration with local bamboo weavers. The result: a patented innovation in the United Kingdom prioritizing Ichthyofauna and plankton diversity in the Milak and Dikhu rivers of Nagaland's Mokokchung District.

Beyond its ecological benefits, the BR Fishing Trap showcases strong socio-economic potential. Leveraging traditional bamboo artisans' skills and local materials, it fosters regional enterprise development, job creation, and livelihood security. With four circular entrances, easy installation, and durability, it aims to inspire further community-driven innovation.

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025